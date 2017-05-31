The Film Blog: Hian, Funke Akindele is not even playing

That’s apart from the launch of her new streaming service, which we spoke about yesterday. And that’s apart from her new record label Sop Records, launched in conjunction with her new husband (we just had to do that sorry!).
Now it’s the fact that Jenifa’s Diary – already a resounding success as movie and then TV series – is getting a stage version.
She will be touring America and Canada in July and August with Jenifa’s Diary – The Stage Play, hitting Dallas, Atlanta, Maryland, New York, Houston, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver amongst others.
Toronto!!!! Are you ready for us? August 18 is the date!! #jenifasdiarystageplay coming to Canada!! @lilkeshofficial will be rocking the stage with us! It's going to be lit!! Red Carpet starts at 6pm. Our host for the night is @seyi_brown Hit the promoter, Prince George @princegeorgeentertainment @pge_ent1 for your ticket. Early bird ticket is online at eventbrite.com,Early bird tix: $40, Regular tix:$50, VIP:70 & VVIP: $100. Call Prince George for all your table reservations. Other cities will be announced shortly. It's a Canadian tour remember. Go get your early bird Tixxx noww#FunkekanCanadakan#Torontokan#Calgarykan#Edmontonkan#Vancouverkan#Montraelkan#Ottawakan#Winnipegkan# @lilkeshofficial @oluphunky
Who's excited about this? I am!!!! we will be live in America from July/ August for Jenifa's Diary stage play in Houston, newyork, Dallas, atlanta, Maryland and other states. Make your bookings now if you want to see us in your state, kindly contact oluricky @oluricky This tour is brought to you by Oduns Entertainment LLC
This should be … interesting. Especially considering, only about one member of the cast has stage experience (wait, is that her husband we see on the poster? When did JJC start acting?), but like we said, if anyone has won the right to experiment, Funke certainly has.
It will be interesting to see what happens with this franchise. And to see if it finds its way back home, to Nigeria.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter