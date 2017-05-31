The Film Blog: Hian, Funke Akindele is not even playing

That’s apart from the launch of her new streaming service, which we spoke about yesterday. And that’s apart from her new record label Sop Records, launched in conjunction with her new husband (we just had to do that sorry!).

Now it’s the fact that Jenifa’s Diary – already a resounding success as movie and then TV series – is getting a stage version.

She will be touring America and Canada in July and August with Jenifa’s Diary – The Stage Play, hitting Dallas, Atlanta, Maryland, New York, Houston, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver amongst others.

This should be … interesting. Especially considering, only about one member of the cast has stage experience (wait, is that her husband we see on the poster? When did JJC start acting?), but like we said, if anyone has won the right to experiment, Funke certainly has.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this franchise. And to see if it finds its way back home, to Nigeria.