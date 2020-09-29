FrieslandCampina WAMCO completes purchase of Nutricima’s dairy business, positions its business in Nigeria for growth

FrieslandCampina WAMCO has completed the purchase of Nutricima’s dairy business in Nigeria. In March FrieslandCampina and PZ Cussons signed an agreement regarding the acquisition. Nutricima’s dairy business will be integrated into FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC.

Nutricima Limited (the “Company”) was founded in Nigeria in 2005 and has earned itself consumer awareness within the dairy industry since then. FrieslandCampina WAMCO has acquired the Company’s production facility in Ikorodu, Lagos State and the brands Olympic, Coast and Nunu, a range of powdered, evaporated and ready to drink milk products. These brands have a good presence across the Nigerian dairy market.

This acquisition underlines FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s continued commitment to contribute to the development of the Nigerian dairy sector. The acquisition satisfies the need for additional production capacity for FrieslandCampina WAMCO to meet the growing demand for locally produced evaporated and powdered milk by Nigerian consumers.

According to Roel van Neerbos, President of FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy, “FrieslandCampina WAMCO has been a key player in Nigeria since 1954. With this acquisition, we demonstrate our strong commitment to Nigeria and its dairy market.”

Ben Langat, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria said “It is our mission to bring affordable and attainable quality dairy products to all Nigerians and meet the growing demand. That’s why we are pleased with this acquisition.”

Over the last few years, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has invested significantly in capital expenditure, including a new warehouse and a world-class Learning Academy to build capabilities across functions and to drive talent development. Recently, the company commissioned a state of the art plant for local production of Peak Yoghurt, which is directly linked to its highly successful dairy development programme; a major investment that has been at the centre of Nigeria’s backward integration in local milk sourcing over the last decade with over 9000 local farmers spread across 5 States in Nigeria.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO will continue to expand its portfolio, particularly through low unit price packs and by strengthening its distribution reach in the market.

Having fulfilled all requirements including requisite shareholders and regulatory approvals, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has commenced operations at the newly acquired plant.

