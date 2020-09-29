#YNaijaBBNUpdate: Vee sits with Ebuka, says Erica made things hard for Laycon

Ebuka and Vee’s conversation post-Big Brother Naija house was more interesting than you expect. It started with how she felt finding out that people refer to her as the ice queen. She said she doesn’t mind been called that, and she likes the fact that people know she is cold, but want them to also know that she has her ‘buttery side.’

Next topic on the table was about the fact that she was the first finalist to be evicted.

She claimed that she did not expect to win, and is not surprised that she was evicted first, stating that she believed her stay in the house up until the last week was a product of grace. She mentioned that she is very opinionated and is unsure if that’s something people are ready to accept.

Next, they discussed about her relationship with Neoand she said she was attracted to him because she saw a lot of promise in him. She also mentioned that she liked the fact that he was the complete of opposite of her. “When you meet someone like Neo, you don’t want to let someone like that slip through your hands.” She said.

She addressed the numerous fights she had with Neo over food, stating that food is her weak point as she hates to share food.

Ebuka brought up the fact that Lilo and Tolanibaj didn’t speak to Vee during the Saturday night, and Vee mentioned that Lilo must have been distant because of nominations. She deduced that her issue with Tolanibaj may be because of a misunderstanding which she took responsibility for.

For her issue with Erica, she stated that it was not a big deal, she just sympathised with Laycon more, and didn’t like the fact that while Laycon was trying to give her some space, and figure things out, Erica didn’t make it any easier on him.

“You see Laycon as a really really good friend, and you know he has feelings for you, and you tend to do your romance in front of him.” She said, “while he is figuring out how to deal with his feelings for you, you always being there is going to make it a bit harder for him.” 

For what the future holds for Vee, she stated; “Music cannot be everything, I love to act, I don’t know where that came from.” She said she is very open to the experimenting, and if people decide that she is better off acting than singing, then she is willing to explore that.

