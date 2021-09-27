Get a 10% discount on Showmax when you pay with your Mastercard

Good news for Mastercard-holders in Nigeria. Whenever you use your Mastercard to pay for Showmax, you’ll get 10% off your monthly subscription. That’s a whole world of entertainment to explore for only NGN 2,610 per month (or NGN 1,080 per month for mobile subscribers)!

Simply sign up with your Mastercard, or change your payment method to Mastercard to get the discount. Get the deal.

Here’s what’s good on Showmax this month

Get ready for some great series and movies this month, from Temptation Island South Africa to White Lotus, “2021’s best, most uncomfortable show”, ready to stream on Showmax.

How to get your deal

Sign up at www.showmax.com with your Mastercard, or go into your Showmax account and change your payment method to Mastercard. Your discount will be automatically applied when your subscription is processed every month.

