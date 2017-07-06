Glo delights subscribers‎ with Free Data Day, Welcome Back Offer ‎

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has again demonstrated why it is regarded as the leader in the data segment of the market with the launch of a unique offer which rewards subscribers with free data to access the internet.

Called Free Data Day, the new offer gives Glo customers free 200MB that can be used throughout the day when they meet the voice and/or data usage threshold within seven days preceding the free data day. The offer is open to all Glo subscribers.

Globacom’s Zonal Business Coordinator, Lagos, Adebola Omoboya said at a press conference held at the company’s corporate head office, Mike Adenuga Towers, Lagos on Tuesday that the offering would enable subscribers on the Glo network to do so much more on the internet by browsing free of charge for a whole day. “We appreciate the essence of the internet in today’s world. We are through this product empowering our customers in an unprecedented way in their business, social and educational pursuits”, he stated.

To enjoy the Free Data Day, subscribers are required to spend N250 or more on calls in the preceding 7 days to a free data day, or spend at least N150 on voice calls. Also, subscribers are required to use a minimum of 100MB of data in the preceding 7 days to the free data day from any or a combination of methods such as Pay as you use, purchase of data plan, and usage from an existing data plan.

Omoboya further explained that subscribers would be notified when they have qualified for the Free Data Day and that they do not need to dial any code to opt in or subscribe to any platform before enjoying the benefits. “When a subscriber qualifies for the offering, he would be able to enjoy free data usage throughout that day,” he said.

The company also announced the launch of Glo Welcome Back, an offer which gives subscribers that have not used the Glo network in 30 days free N6,000 credit when they recharge their lines. The credit can be used to browse, send SMS and make calls. Subscribers are required to make a recharge of between N100 and N5,000 to access the free N6,000 airtime.

Details of the offer show that subscribers can access the free airtime based on the amount of recharge made subject to a maximum of N6,000. “For example, a recharge of N100 gives the subscriber N600 bonus airtime which is deducted from the FREE N6,000. The bonus N600 is made up of N500 for Voice and 50MB data worth N100. If the same subscriber makes a second recharge of N500, he gets a bonus credit of N3,000 made up of N2,500 Voice credit and 250MB data worth N500. This is deducted from the balance of N5,400 left of the N6,000 FREE Airtime. The subscriber will now have N2,400 left in the FREE Airtime account which can be accessed when the next recharge is made,” he said.

Omoboya explained, “To confirm the balance, the subscriber can dial #122*34#, and he will receive an SMS notification when the bonus airtime is credited.”

Globacom assured subscribers that it has enhanced the quality of its network to accommodate the anticipated traffic that these exciting products will add.

“We are more committed than ever to provide our subscribers with the best value for their money by making our products and services accessible to our existing and new subscribers”, he enthused.