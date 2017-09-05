After Harvey, another Hurricane set to besiege the US

The Caribbean has been forced to declare a State of emergency over another potential devastating Hurricane “Hurricane Irma”, growing into a category 4 storm and has been forecasted to begin buffeting the Caribbean on Tuesday.

According to the Guardian, the storm on Monday night had maximum winds of 130mph (215km/h), but the United States National Hurricane Centre predicted it will become stronger. Irma at the time was 490 miles (790km) east of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 13mph (20km/h).

Also, emergency officials have warned the storm is capable of dumping up to 10 inches (25cm) of rain, unleash landslides and flash floods and generate waves of up to 23ft (seven metres).

Ronald Jackson, executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said, “We’re looking at Irma as a very significant event. I can’t recall a tropical cone developing that rapidly into a major hurricane prior to arriving in the central Caribbean.”

On Monday, Puerto Rico, currently experiencing economical tumbles declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard. Similarly, Florida has followed suit as a result of the hurricane center’s expectation of Irma to reach southern Florida on Saturday, thus prompting the government to urge US residents to monitor the storm’s progress in case it affects Georgia or the Carolinas.

According to Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, “This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the east coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain Fema [US Federal Emergency Management Agency] and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of [Hurricane] Harvey.”

While residents of Texas and Louisiana are still reeling from the disastrous strike of Hurricane Harvey which made landfall on August 25 and rendered several thousands homeless, recorded over 30 deaths and destroyed several businesses, Irma will be the second powerful hurricane to hit the US and its territories in as many weeks.

The director of Puerto Rico’s power company, Ricardo Ramos predicted the storm could leave some areas of the US territory without electricity for four to six months.

Governor Ricardo Rossello has activated the National Guard, cancelled school for Tuesday and declared a half-day of work. He hammered on the concerns, saying, “It’s no secret that the infrastructure of the Puerto Rico Power Authority is deteriorated.”

Rossello added, “Despite the economic challenges Puerto Rico is facing, the approved budget has $15m for the emergency fund”.

The emergency fund will afford the island of about 3.4 million people 456 emergency shelters capable of housing up to 62,100 people.

To further help residents prepare for the storm, the Puerto Rican government enforced a price freeze on basic necessities, which includes food and water, medicines, power generators and batteries. And, long lines of shoppers were seen stocking up on bottled water, flashlights, batteries, generators, food and other items.