I have not declared interest to run for President – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described as laughable reports that he has formally declared his intention to run for president in 2019.

Atiku said this in a statement by his media office on Friday.

Atiku said the video circulating on social media in which he was purported to have said he would be contesting did not come from his office.

He said the clip from his 2011 presidential declaration was being used to create the false impression.

He said the propaganda emanated from his political opponents.

Atiku described it as “laughable and unintelligent propaganda of lies and intentional mischief to find something useful to do with their time instead of using his name to achieve their malicious political objectives.”

He described those behind the fake video clip “as a group of incompetent and bumbling political novices who cannot see the loopholes in their own stories.”