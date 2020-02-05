Jola Ayeye wants you to join her Cash Madam Collective

Jola Ayeye

It’s criminal that you haven’t heard of Jola Ayeye. Thankfully we’ve been on top of thing here at YNaija. We first featured her in our 2018 New Establishment list as one of the
film makers to look out for in the coming years for her ability to leverage social media as  tool to start and further important conversations. At the time she had just started her first podcast, ‘I Said What I Said’ with FK Abudu, their podcast leveraging off the ‘Millennials talking’ podcast trope pioneered by podcasts like Loose Talk and We Just Got Back and eventually transcending them.

Since then she has grown her podcast with FK Abudu ‘I Said What I Said’ into one of the most loved Nigerian owned podcast and begun a role as the creative director at Salt and Truth TV, an independent production company that has tackled issues around gender identity and sexual health. Salt and Truth put out some of the most interesting documentary form film making in the industry last year.

But now it seems she’s stepping back into the podcasting ring with a brand new show.

Combining her knack for storytelling, her interests in gendered causes and financial literacy, the trailer for cash madam suggests a show that asks the tough questions about how wealth, identity and gender intersect. We have to admit that we are excited for this podcast, Jola’s skills as a story teller have grown significantly since her first season on ISWIS if her stellar interview with Bose Ogulu is anything to go by. Podcasting in Nigeria has the capacity to provide visibility to aspects of our collective lived experiences that have been ignored by more mainstream media and Ayeye seems intent on leading in that charge.

Cash Madam Collective, our collective bodies are ready

