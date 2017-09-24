Katsina APC endorses Buhari and Masari for 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina Saturday, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor Aminu Masari as their sole candidates for the 2019 general elections.
- APC in Kaduna had done the same, with the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
- The state chairman, Shittu S. Shittu said the party decision was informed by their well-laid policies and programmes that have impacted positively on the lives of the people.
- He said, the party did not recognise any faction, noting that factionalisation is contrary to the provision of the constitution of the party .
- The Buhari and Masari administration have run open door policies and achieved a lot, we have witnessed great changes in development, he added.
- The APC in Northern do not want Yemi Osinbajo in Aso Rock if Buhari contests again.
- There will be internal crisis as to who would emerge as Buhari’s running mate in 2019.
