Lady jumps into Lagos Lagoon in apparent suicide attempt

On Thursday, a middle-aged woman committed what appears to be suicide by jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge into Lagos Lagoon.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 10 a.m.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), verified the occurrence and stated that rescue crews were still searching for the body.

According to Oke-Osayintolu, “Upon arrival of the LRT at the scene, an investigation revealed that a lady in her late 30s plunged into the Lagos Lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a commercial cab on the bridge and suddenly plunged into the lagoon.

“The driver of the taxi claimed that earlier she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé over her mobile phone before alighting and jumping into the lagoon.

“The LRT, men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, and officials of the Department of State Service, DSS, are still searching for the victim.”

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, lamented the spate of suicide, particularly on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said, “Every 40 seconds, someone thinks about committing suicide and eventually does.”

A number of suicides have occurred on the 11,8-kilometer-long bridge over the past four months.

Since its opening in 1990, the bridge has been the primary connection between the mainland and Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and Epe, where thousands of residents commute daily.

Remember that in October, an unidentified man was videotaped in a viral video diving into the Lagoon after allegedly being accused of theft.

Ngozi Blessing, a Facebook user, uploaded recordings of the man addressing several onlookers and jumping into the Lagoon.

In the article, Blessing claimed that the man committed himself because he was falsely accused of stealing a large sum of money, which he denied.

In a text accompanying the video, Blessing wrote: “He was saying that they framed him; that he stole a huge of money which he did not.

“And they said they give him 24 hours to refund the money but that he did not steal.

“For him to eat once in a day is a problem, so where will he get that kind of money from within 24 hours?

“So he is tired of life and so he jumped off the bridge.”