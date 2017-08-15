The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. “Shame! Shame!” | Protesters Boo Trump In New York

Thousands of protesters Monday night, booed U.S. president Donald Trump as he arrived in New York.

2. Court To Hear Evans N300m Suit Against IGP, Others On Wednesday

Federal High Court in Lagos, presided by Justice Abdulaziz Anka has fixed Wednesday, August 16, to rule on a suit filed by suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, known as Evans, suing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for N300 million.

3. Anambra Church Killing: Why We Have Not Arrested Bishop – Police

The Police have said they have no reason to arrest Aloysius Ikegwuonu, also called Bishop, considering he is a victim of the reported attack on August 6, 2017, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

4. I Can’t Forfeit What Was Never Mine…EFCC Denying Me Fair Hearing – Diezani

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke has denied ownership of $153.3m recently forfeited to the Federal Government.

5. Nobody Is Speaking Against Nnamdi Kanu Who Is Deceiving Igbos – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said Igbo leaders are not doing enough to stop leader of the

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanufrom deceiving Igbos.