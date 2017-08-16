The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. EXCLUSIVE: What Actually Happened At The Ozubulu Church Attack

Our reporter visited the town where the abomination took place and this is what he wrote.

2. Court Dismisses Police Arguments Against Evans’ N300m Suit

The Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday, dismissed the objection of the police to the hearing of the N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, known as Evans.

3. Gunmen Attack Abuja EFCC Office

The Wuse Zone 7 office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly been attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

4. Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Leaked

Courtesy of HBO, Another Game of Thrones episode has leaked online.

5. You Are Still The Grandfather Of Corruption | Reps Tell Obasanjo

The House of Representatives has insisted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the “grandfather of corruption”.