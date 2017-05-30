The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Anyone earning N30,000 can own a house under Buhari’s administration – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes have been very successful.

2. Senator Dino Melaye allegedly bribed election tribunal judge Akoh Ikpeme in US dollars (LISTEN)

An audio tape obtained by online newspaper, Sahara Reporters has revealed how Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) reportedly interfered with his election case in 2015.

3. Buhari’s administration creates millionaires through farming – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Tuesday that the FG through its Agriculture Empowerment Programme had created new set of millionaires.

4. Learn to take responsibility – El-Rufai replies Jonathan

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasiru El-Rufa’i, on Tuesday replied former President Goodluck Jonathan on his recent comment on the N2 billion Ecological Fund granted PDP states during his tenure.

5. [email protected] : This is the 1967 speech with which Ojukwu declared the secession of Biafra

On this day in 1967, the sovereign state of Biafra was birthed by a declaration made by the Military Governor of Eastern Nigeria at the time, Lieutenant Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.