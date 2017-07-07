Malami’s statement on Magu’s confirmation unconstitutional – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has said any minister who openly disagrees with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo risks being sacked for insubordination.

Sagay said this in a statement on Thursday while reacting to a statement made by Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami over the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman.

Malami had taken a different stance from Osinbajo on the issue of Magu’s appointment.

In an interview with state house correspondents, Malami said Osinbajo’s statement that Magu did not need Senate confirmation was a personal opinion and not that of the Federal Executive Council.

Sagay however said the constitution has stated that the opinion of the President or Acting President was final.

He argued that ministers and the FEC had no executive authority outside what was granted them by the President or Acting President.

Sagay said, “The Executive Council of the Federation, also known as FEC, cannot have views that are separate or different from those of the President, or where applicable, the Acting President; otherwise, that will constitute gross insubordination and misconduct that can lead to dismissal.

“Therefore, the slant being given to the statement of the Attorney General of the Federation, namely; that the Executive Council of the Federation is entitled to meet in order to express an opinion or view on a matter on which the President or Acting President has already expressed his views or opinions is wrong, misleading and totally unconstitutional.”