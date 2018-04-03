Martin Luther King, Lagos Visit and a government of misplaced priorities

On Tuesday, 27th March 2018, the media was flooded with pictures from the Presidency showing the President receiving a delegation that was described as a contingent of the Martin Luther King family. The contingent were in the country to present what was tagged the First Black History Month National Black excellence and exceptional African leadership award on the President. Never mind that internationally, Black History Month is actually in February, not in March. March is international Women’s Month.

Nigerians, already weary of the gaffes that have come from the presidency, chose instead to investigate the president’s new award instead of congratulating him. Less than 48hours after the announcement by the Presidency’s spokespersons, the Martin Luther King Center replied the inquiry of a twitter user @MrfixNigeria by denying the award in its entirety.

As usual the Presidency through its spokespersons have tried to explain away the monumental gaffe but it was too late. Nigerians have yet again been disgraced internationally that seems more concerned with fake international accolades instead of actually delivering on campaign promises. We’ve seen are plethora of porous and contradictory excuses, Lauretta Onochie even had to refer to the presenter of the award as Martin Luther king’s wife!

Right on the heels of this gaffe, the president came to visit Lagos to commission the Ikeja Bus terminal, three years after we were promised that the Lagos Light rail would be ready. The president began his tour of Lagos by creating one of the worst traffic jams in recent times, after the governor declared a public day the day before. Then he went to recommission the Eko Atlantic project (it had already been commissioned once, but what is one more) and while he was there, decided to swing in a photo op with British model Naomi Campbell, who was in the country for a fashion week event. This meeting was spun as some sort of endorsement for the president, which also backfired when Nigerians began to draw allusions to Campbell’s former association with a number of dictators. This indifference was further amplified by the fact that the President spent a good portion of his time at the Tinubu Colloquium celebrating the life of Senator Tinubu, at the very same time eleven soldiers that died as a result of an ambush by armed bandits were being buried in Kaduna State. A former military officer ignoring the state burials of soldiers who died in service to the nation is not something you’d expect to happen, yet here we are.

If Buhari still wants to get elected in 2019, then he is certainly doing a piss-poor job of convincing us why we should vote for him.