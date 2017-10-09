My husband’s absence gave Nnamdi Kanu advantage – Aisha Buhari

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha says the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, used the advantage of her husbands’ absence to upgrade his operations.

Speaking at the presidential villa in Abuja Monday, Aisha said there was evident relapse when President Buhari was away on a medical trip to London.

“As a result of the president spending several months outside Nigeria, a 40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house created a state out of a state and that is a major set back for the country and the health sector did not benefit,” she said.