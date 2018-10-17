NBA season 2018/19 kicks off in grandstyle and here’s how the giants faced off

The NBA season began on Wednesday and it kicked off with a bang. Boston Celtics, rookie of the year contender, Jason Tatum, stole the show.

It was lot of excitement for basketball fans as the NBA season officially kick started with two titans of the Eastern conference facing off. Philadelphia 76ers clashed with The Boston Celtics, at the TD Garden in Boston.

In the game, the Celtics put up a display that proves how ready they are to take over the east with LeBron‘s move to the west.

Sophomore player Jason Tatum stole the show, putting up 23 points and 9 rebounds, propelling the Celtics to an 18 point victory. 76ers Power duo, Joel Embid and 2017/18 Rookie of the year, Ben Simmons, also had good games. Both players put up a combined 42 points, 25 rebound and 10 assists with the game ending 105-87.

Back at the west, two equally giant teams faced off. The Oklahoma City Thunders (OKC) faced off against NBA champions, The Golden state warriors(GSW), at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Before the game kicked off, the ring ceremony held, and the champions were crowned, with each GSW player receiving a gold ring, symbolizing a championship title. The current champs would then go on to beat The Thunders by eight points, ending the game at 108-100 – Two time MVP, Steph curry puts up 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and team-mate Kevin Durant put up 27 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. While new add to OKC, Dennis Schr?der put up 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and all-star, Paul George aiding with 27 points.

With the powerful offensive performance, GSW proves they are ready to go on another championship run.