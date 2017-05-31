Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Kathy Griffin, CNN and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump

President Trump sent the world scurrying into confusion today with just one tweet. Just like Queen Bey did with the twins, Trump shut down the internet. Then he came to 5 hours later and clicked delete, to our utter consternation, but not before Americans poked fun at him in a thousand different ways.

Trump definitely gives new meaning to the term “Leader of the free world”

2. Nneka

Did we mention that entire world participated in the fun that was “covfefe”? This was Nneka’s contribution:

Replace a word in a movie title with #Covfefe — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) May 31, 2017

Nneka The Pretty #Covfefe — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) May 31, 2017

Fun, isn’t it?

3. Donald Trump

Yes, POTUS has had such a full day, we had to feature him twice. After causing global mayhem through the early hours of the morning, Trump settled down to address the catastrophe that was Kathy Griffin’s photoshoot.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Reactions:

TMZ reports: Barron Trump was watching TV & saw @kathygriffin holding the severed head. He thought it was his dad. My heart is broken. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 31, 2017

Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017

Does @simonschuster support Ken making fun of the President's son for being upset that he thought his father was dead? https://t.co/brBxbQj9DY — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) May 31, 2017

It takes a real man to pick on an 11 year old. Yet another low from the left, but they will rationalize this away with their usual excuses. https://t.co/JDF3VsVEJ1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

If you’re out of the loop about Kathy Griffin, you’re in luck. Ezinne Ukoha wrote all about it here.

4. Melania Trump

First Lady of the United States did not mince any words as she dissected Kathy Griffin.

First Lady Melania Trump issues statement on Kathy Griffin "beheading" photo pic.twitter.com/YrSVo1nrwt — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 31, 2017

Kathy touched the mother bear, for sure. Wrong move, Kat.

Reactions:

Melanie cuts Kathy Griffin's head off. pic.twitter.com/U4p0BQ8Hcx — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2017

This scumbag is calling for the beheadings of Melania and Barron Trump. @SecretService should pay him a visit. pic.twitter.com/itWS28ltQb — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) May 31, 2017

5. Kathy Griffin

After stirring America, the SSS and the First Family to disproportionate levels of revulsion, Kathy Perry finally succumbed and apologized for showing a beheaded President Trump.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Reaction:

The #kathygriffin phony apology would be a lot easier to believe if there wasn't a video of her mocking the response she knew was coming. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

6 Donald Trump Jr

Trump’s son did not waste any time calling for the termination of the comedian from the popular network:

Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

7 CNN

And CNN responded accordingly.

CNN announced that it has ‘terminated’ Kathy Griffin’s hosting duties for its New Year’s Eve program after she undertook a disturbing photo shoot featuring a bloodied Trump mask.

“Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” with Anderson Cooper since 2007, Fox News reports.”

Kathy Griffin, under fire for provocative political photos, dropped as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve program https://t.co/k6DWAqRvEF pic.twitter.com/4yv5UG50XI — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 31, 2017

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Reactions:

Me when I hear about "Kathy Griffin Fired by CNN" pic.twitter.com/32qAGuJx7v — Princess🇺🇸👌🏻🐸 (@amber_harris14) May 31, 2017

Twitter: Kathy Griffin Fired by CNN Me: Kathy was on CNN??? pic.twitter.com/EPd22Tj73h — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) May 31, 2017

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin. "I'm really saddened by this" said one of their twelve viewers. — Covfefe Rock🇺🇸 (@TheMichaelRock) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin Fired by CNN shows they have standards, unlike Fox News, who kept Bill O'Sexual Assualter for years and buried complaints. pic.twitter.com/K9VRThy9bd — #MACA? 🤔😪🤦🏾‍♂️ (@brotha_clark) May 31, 2017

CNN fired Kathy Griffin for one picture after one day. Ted Nugent appears on Fox News frequently after threatening Obama for a decade. — Geoff LaTulippe (@DrGMLaTulippe) May 31, 2017

CNN dumps her;Squatty Potty flushes her;Kathy Griffin makes her own pile of it and causes a stink. Even the left wiped her off their shoes. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 31, 2017

Liberalism vs Conservatism: @kathygriffin assaults fake head and loses job. Greg Gianforte assaults real reporter and goes to Congress. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 31, 2017

Bonus:

Kathy Griffin and CNN got what they wanted – terrorism. https://t.co/rvo7jbE81s — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2017

Wow.