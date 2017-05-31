Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Kathy Griffin, CNN and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1 Donald Trump

 

President Trump sent the world scurrying into confusion today with just one tweet. Just like Queen Bey did with the twins, Trump shut down the internet. Then he came to 5 hours later and clicked delete, to our utter consternation, but not before Americans poked fun at him in a thousand different ways.

Trump definitely gives new meaning to the term “Leader of the free world”

 

2. Nneka

Did we mention that entire world participated in the fun that was “covfefe”? This was Nneka’s contribution:

Fun, isn’t it?

 

3. Donald Trump

Yes, POTUS has had such a full day, we had to feature him twice. After causing global mayhem through the early hours of the morning, Trump settled down to address the catastrophe that was Kathy Griffin’s photoshoot.

Reactions:

If you’re out of the loop about Kathy Griffin, you’re in luck. Ezinne Ukoha wrote all about it here.

 

4. Melania Trump

First Lady of the United States did not mince any words as she dissected Kathy Griffin.

Kathy touched the mother bear, for sure. Wrong move, Kat.

Reactions:

 

5. Kathy Griffin

After stirring America, the SSS and the First Family to disproportionate levels of revulsion, Kathy Perry finally succumbed and apologized for showing a beheaded President Trump.

Reaction:

 

6 Donald Trump Jr

Trump’s son did not waste any time calling for the termination of the comedian from the popular network:

 

7  CNN

And CNN responded accordingly.

CNN announced that it has ‘terminated’ Kathy Griffin’s hosting duties for its New Year’s Eve program after she undertook a disturbing photo shoot featuring a bloodied Trump mask.

“Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” with Anderson Cooper since 2007, Fox News reports.”

Reactions:

Bonus:

Wow.

