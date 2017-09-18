President Buhari arrives New York for UN Summit (PHOTOS)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived New York for the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA72).

Reminder (a statement by Femi Adesina):

“The high point of the President’s visit will be his participation in the General Debate during which he will deliver the country’s National Statement. The theme for this year’s Debate is: “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

“During the General Assembly, Nigeria will participate in high-level meetings on ‘Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Building Momentum for Change,’ the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a High Level Event organized by the African Union under its Theme of the Year: ‘Roadmap on the Demographic Dividend: from Commitment to Action,’ among others.”