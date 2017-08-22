President Trump sends appreciation message to the U.S. military #AfghanStrategy

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump after delivering a concise and powerful address in Fort Meyer, Virginia has appreciated men and women of the military who had and continues to make the United States of America proud.

In his address which was centred around the new Afghanistan strategy, President Trump expressed his undoubted confidence in the military and laid out a perfect strategy for the Afghan War.

Mr. Trump also sent a warning signal to any group or individual who might have a provocative plan against the US. He stressed America’s willingness to meet any plan of such with the best countermeasure possible.

Aside from the Afghan strategy which commentators including Sen Marc Rubio have applauded, the President’s address also communicated the excellent state of the military over which the presidency has expended millions of dollars in ensuring a perfect defense system.

However, few hours from the address, the President took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Thank you to the men and women of Fort Myer, and every member of the U.S. Military at home and abroad. #USA”.

Thank you to the men and women of Fort Myer, and every member of the U.S. Military at home and abroad. #USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ticezYKkhz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2017

Above all, the President on this occasion appeared cool, calm and subtle while confidently presenting his speech. But, we still await what oppositions and critics would say over the presidential address.