The YNaija Tracklist: I didn’t promise to commit suicide if Buhari returns alive – Fayose | Buhari spoke the minds of Nigerians – Shehu Sani | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

We spent N1.3tn on capital projects in 2016 – Osinbajo – YNaija

We are happy you are back but Nigerians are hungry | Fayose tells Buhari – YNaija

Efforts to reconcile with Obasanjo, Saraki, others still in progress – PDP – YNaija

Edo Assembly lifts suspension on ex-Speaker, majority leader – YNaija

I didn’t promise to commit suicide if Buhari returns alive – Fayose – YNaija

Appointment row: ICPC secretary dares Senate, assumes office – Punch

SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Nationwide Strike Tomorrow – Vanguard

Buhari spoke the minds of Nigerians – Shehu Sani – The Nation

IPOB threat: Brace up against trouble makers – Obiano – Daily Trust

Trump vows ‘fight to win’ in Afghanistan – BBC