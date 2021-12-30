Profile of Dr. Akintoye Akindele | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

A Nigerian entrepreneur and investor in the Africa tech ecosystem, Dr. Akintoye Akindele is very passionate about the development and growth of entrepreneurs in Africa.

He is Founder and Chairman of Platform Capital; a venture capital firm focused on providing principal investment as well as advisory for startups firms in Africa, and current CEO of Duport Midstream; a technology and innovation-based Oil and Gas Company.

A faculty member at the University of Lagos Business School where he provides lectures on finance and entrepreneurship, Dr Akintoye has positioned himself as a frequent speaker at leading business schools, private investment in Africa, conferences and seminars on investing in Africa and the role of entrepreneurship in Africa’s evolution.

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering with honours from the Obafemi Awolowo University. Upon completion of this degree, he was later awarded a doctorate degree in Business Administration (Finance) at the International School of Management – Paris, France.

Dr. Akintoye Akindele, DBA, CFA who is also the current CEO & Chairman of Diatom Impact, was in 2020 appointed a board member in Silicon Valley-based biotechnology start-up, Koniku.

Reputed to be big on giving back to his community, the Synergy Capital founder engages in a number of community-led actions in primary, secondary and tertiary schools where he also shares tips on finances and investment with students, catching them from a younger age.

In September 2021, he was honoured by Business Day with the Award of Oil and Gas CEO of the Year, while his company, Duport Midstream was also awarded Oil and Gas Company of the Year.

He is also an author at The Alvin Report where he writes about personal experiences in his journey as an entrepreneur, lecturer and investor in the Africa tech ecosystem.