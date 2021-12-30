Profile of Dr. Akintoye Akindele | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

A Nigerian entrepreneur and investor in the Africa tech ecosystem, Dr. Akintoye Akindele is very passionate about the development and growth of entrepreneurs in Africa.

He is Founder and Chairman of Platform Capital; a venture capital firm focused on providing principal investment as well as advisory for startups firms in Africa, and current CEO of Duport Midstream; a technology and innovation-based Oil and Gas Company.

A faculty member at the University of Lagos Business School where he provides lectures on finance and entrepreneurship, Dr Akintoye has positioned himself as a frequent speaker at leading business schools, private investment in Africa, conferences and seminars on investing in Africa and the role of entrepreneurship in Africa’s evolution.

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering with honours from the Obafemi Awolowo University. Upon completion of this degree, he was later awarded a doctorate degree in Business Administration (Finance) at the International School of Management – Paris, France.

Dr. Akintoye Akindele, DBA, CFA who is also the current CEO & Chairman of Diatom Impact, was in 2020 appointed a board member in Silicon Valley-based biotechnology start-up, Koniku.

Reputed to be big on giving back to his community, the Synergy Capital founder engages in a number of community-led actions in primary, secondary and tertiary schools where he also shares tips on finances and investment with students, catching them from a younger age.

In September 2021, he was honoured by Business Day with the Award of Oil and Gas CEO of the Year, while his company, Duport Midstream was also awarded Oil and Gas Company of the Year.

He is also an author at The Alvin Report where he writes about personal experiences in his journey as an entrepreneur, lecturer and investor in the Africa tech ecosystem.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor December 30, 2021

Profile of Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

If you ever in search of a single word to describe this personality, it will be ‘transcendent.’ Taking a cue ...

Editor December 30, 2021

Profile of Hon. Justice Doris Okuwobi | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

Honorable Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd.) is a highly accomplished legal practitioner, who since the start of her career has made ...

Editor December 30, 2021

Profile of D’Tigress | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

Few years ago, Basketball icon, LeBron James took a political stand against racism in the United States; leading journalist, Laura ...

Editor December 30, 2021

Profile of David ‘Davido’ Adeleke | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

As the popular saying which emphasises the importance of music goes, “music is medicine for the soul.” Nowhere in the ...

Editor December 30, 2021

Profile of Abimbola Adebakin | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

With a career spanning the length and breadth of the health sector, Abimbola Adebakin has become one of the country’s ...

Editor December 30, 2021

Profile of Kamaru Usman | YNaija Person of the Year 2021 Nominee

There’s momentary greatness and there’s lasting greatness; one so immense and sure to go down in the history books. Following ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail