Rema found his doppleganger and it’s freaky, but here’s why it’s a good thing

Welcome to the X-Files [cues dreadful piano music]. Is it Halloween yet? No, but charmingly freaky is Mavin artiste Rema encountering his doppleganger in Abidjan, Cote d’lvoire. The Spiderman singer was in the Francophone country for a show, only for fate to unite him with his lookalike after his performance. Rema went on Instagram to post a picture of them both right from his hotel room (of all places?) and the internet went crazy.

View this post on Instagram I finally found my sister 😊❤️ @kymdkt A post shared by REMA (@heisrema) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

We hear of dopplegangers and we think of people who bear resemblance to others of the same sex, but that isn’t the case with Rema. An Ivorian young woman, who looks more like Rema than Rema ever will. I think opposite-sex lookalikes are a rarity, but I’d have to do some research. That said, and what’s important to note, is that Rema created a viral moment in this churning internet age where an artiste’s relevance isn’t just limited to albums and streaming numbers but how they can feed buzzworthy spectacles into their online spaces, intentionally or not.

To herald a single after dropping off the radar, Tekno manufactured a viral moment with half-naked women dancing in a see-through van in Lagos, and recently, there was Burna in his Atlanta show refunding a male fan and asking him to leave because he didn’t dance. Later, Burna Boy quoted a tweet with the clip with laughing emojis, and the buzz it created looped back to his online base.

With a nascent but promising career, Rema has been compared to the likes of Wizkid. His face was recently splashed in New York billboards, and it makes one wonder how far this whizkid would go.