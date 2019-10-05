Remembering who you are

by Chidiogo Akunyili

Do you remember me? I can be heard in silence. I can be felt in breath. I am.

Do you remember why you walk the earth? I whisper in your dreams, hear me in silence. Be still, and listen.

***

Do you remember that you are capable of creation? With each breath, with each word, moulding phrases, curating realities.

Do you remember we are one? Energy — infallible — formed over millennia, each atom a story of the miracle of the universe.

Do you remember Ubuntu? I am because you are, you are because we are.

***

Do you remember that who you are lies on the other side of your fear? Pain will propel you. Don’t just go through pain, grow through it.

Do you remember your magic? The power of your thoughts, the might of your actions, your attention and presence are powerful seeds of the tree of life.