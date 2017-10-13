Sophia Momodu wishes Davido well over allegations levelled against him

The niece of Dele Momodu, Sophia Momodu, who is also the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, has expressed concern over allegations levelled against the singer, Davido.
Background:
- Davido has been accused of complicity in the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike and, since DJ Olu and Chime died, he has been under attack.
- Although, Davido has since released a video footage, insisting he has no hand in the death of Tagbo, downplaying the claims of the Lagos Police Commissioner.
[ICYMI: Days after Lagos CP begins investigating Davido’s friend’s murder, he gets demoted]
Sophia took to her Snapchat page to wish the singer well.
She shared a photo of Davido and quoted a Bible verse to support him.
