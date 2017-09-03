Super Eagles, Game of Thrones, Dino Melaye, Nigerian Army | These are last week’s winners and losers

For pop culture, last week was about smashing records and crunching numbers. HBO series, Game of Thrones dominated conversations for the most part of the week with its intriguing season finale while in sports, Nigeria’s Super Eagles pulled a major surprise on everyone who had given up on the team. Then, a Nigerian senator was at Notting Hill carnival in London getting jeered at…

Here are the winners and losers from all of last week’s major newsmakers:

WINNERS

Super Eagles

In the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Cameroon on Friday, we saw the Super Eagles that we knew in the early 1990s when they were proudly African champions.

With 4 goals to nil, two in the first half and another two in the second, the Nigerian team did all of us proud again and more importantly, shut the mouth of the Indomitable Lions who had earlier bragged about a potential victory.

But this was every Nigerian who saw the game:

Everyone watching the match right now 😅😅😅 #NGACMR A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Serena Williams

The tennis star gave birth to a baby girl while the U.S Open was going on on Friday night.

Her sister, Venus was just about to go in on a match when the news broke.

It’s Serena’s first child with her fiance, Reddit co-founder, Alex Ohanian. Guess what though? She’s already considering returning to play in January. Now, that’s why she’s a winner.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is school! From lessons on how to return from a hiatus, how to be world’s most talked about musician to how to smash records and make rivals cry, Taylor has knowledge of everything.

The first single, Look What You Made Me Do from her coming album, Reputation was released with a lyric video two weeks ago and it racked up 19 million views in 24 hours. Just a lyric video o!

Then on Sunday night, the original video was premiered at the MTV VMAs. This one made over 40 million view in its first 24 hours, smashing every YouTube record already set by anyone else. As of time of writing, it’s gone up to 155 million views.

Music streaming app, Spotify also announced that Swift had broken its first day streaming record with 8 million plays in 24 hours too.

You know what they say about working smart and not working hard!

HBO

The network’s epic series, Game of Thrones delivered another record breaking feat last week.

It’s season finale, The Dragon and the Wolf saw the King in the North, Jon Snow and mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen in sexual intercourse and the army of the undead bring down the wall and march through to Westeros.

In the history of the series, season 7’s final episode was the most watched. 12.1 million people watched it live as it aired on Sunday night and the numbers jumped to over 16 million when the streaming fans were added.

GoT broke its own records and other viewership records set by other shows. We can’t wait for the havoc Season 8 will cause to records.

LOSERS

The Nigerian Army

These ones gave themselves a 40-day deadline to capture Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau. At the expiration of that deadline, the closest they came was “eliminating five key leaders of the terrorist group that were the closest associates and right-hand men of the terrorist group leader.”

Shekau is still at large, the insurgents are still ravaging Northern towns and the army has extended its deadline. Meanwhile, the military is also out on social media monitoring Nigerians for what it calls “anti-government and anti-security information”.

Misplaced priorities, you say?

Uhuru Kenyatta

Weeks ago, the Kenyan President was declared winner of the presidential election held in the country and noted that the election was free, fair and credible.

Last week, a supreme court judgement overturned the election result declaring that it was “marred by irregularities” while also ordering a re-run.

Dino Melaye

We’ll just let the video do the talking:

#ICYMI: Senator Dino Melaye booed while performing 'Ajekun Iya' at the Lagos corner of the Nottinghill Carnival pic.twitter.com/iuWwDi0bft — Y! Online (@YNaija) August 29, 2017