TECNO partners with EbonyLife Creative Academy to offer up to ₦1 million in prizes for Nigerian content creators

Premium smartphone manufacturer TECNO has announced an exciting competition for content creators in Nigeria, in partnership with the EbonyLife Creative Academy, which offers world-class courses for filmmakers. The winners will receive up to ₦1 million in cash, premium Camon 18 series smartphones with stabilised Gimbal camera and 60x zoom, videography masterclasses with EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA), and other TECNO branded prizes.

Content Creators will be required to create a 1 to 3-minute SHORT FILM with a compelling storyline, could be comedy or any scripted format and excludes documentaries, reality, lifestyle or entertainment content. Judges from ELCA will select the most promising films. The top 20 entrants will be given the new Camon 18 to create a short film of no more than 5 minutes in length and post it on the TECNO website.

Eventually, the finalists with the highest scores (80% from the ELCA judges and 20% from a public vote) will be selected and screened by EbonyLife Creative Academy at an awards ceremony. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

  • Overall Best Movie (₦500,000, Camon 18, videography masterclass, other prizes)
  • Best Cinematographer (₦300,000, Camon 18, videography masterclass, other prizes)
  • Best Comedic Short Movie (₦100,000, Camon 18, videography masterclass, other prizes)
  • Best Dramatic Short Movie (₦100,000, Camon 18, videography masterclass, other prizes)
  • Best Narrative Short Movie (₦100,000, Camon 18, videography masterclass, other prizes)

Entries must be received by November 2. Overall competition closes end of November 2021. Post your video on your page using #CAMON18ShortFilim and #TECNOxELCA Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit https://ebonylifecreativeacademy.com/tecno/ and bit.ly/TECNOxELCA

A reminder that ELCA is currently accepting registrations for its 4th intake, closing November 1. All eight three-month filmmaking courses at the academy are FREE and proudly made possible by LASG and LACI.

