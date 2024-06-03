Tems Delivers A Powerful Tiny Desk Performance Ahead Of Her New Album “Born In The Wild”

The Afrobeats girlies lead Nigerian music in ways other artists can only aspire to achieve. The talented RnB Nigerian princess, Tems, proved herself once again in a Tiny Desk performance despite needing no introduction to her name and her God-given vocal talent.

Becoming one of the world’s most loved Nigerian singers, Tems has gotten the opportunity to work with global superstars like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Drake, Future, and Nigeria’s own Wizkid.

Kick-starting NPR Music’s 2024 Black Music Month celebration, Tems wowed everyone at Tiny Desk as she performed tracks off her upcoming “Born In The Wild” album.

In the Tiny Desk session, Tems sang “Unfortunate”, “Me & U”, “Ice T”, and “Forever” to whet the appetite of her audience who crave the album, which will be released this weekend on June 7.