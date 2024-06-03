Tems Delivers A Powerful Tiny Desk Performance Ahead Of Her New Album “Born In The Wild”

Tems Delivers A Powerful Tiny Desk Performance Ahead Of Her New Album “Born In The Wild”

The Afrobeats girlies lead Nigerian music in ways other artists can only aspire to achieve. The talented RnB Nigerian princess, Tems, proved herself once again in a Tiny Desk performance despite needing no introduction to her name and her God-given vocal talent.

Becoming one of the world’s most loved Nigerian singers, Tems has gotten the opportunity to work with global superstars like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Drake, Future, and Nigeria’s own Wizkid.

Kick-starting NPR Music’s 2024 Black Music Month celebration, Tems wowed everyone at Tiny Desk as she performed tracks off her upcoming “Born In The Wild” album.

In the Tiny Desk session, Tems sang “Unfortunate”, “Me & U”, “Ice T”, and “Forever” to whet the appetite of her audience who crave the album, which will be released this weekend on June 7.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 3, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Davido, Tems, Jim Iyke, Patoranking, Ghana Music Awards

Davido receives the award for “Best African Artist” at the 2024 Ghana Music Award Nigerian singer and performer David Adeleke, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 1, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 28, 2024

The Afrobeats Girlies Are Getting It, Here’s Why

The Afrobeats girlies are truly getting it, and by “it”, we mean everything success entails: millions of dollars, management deals, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 27, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Harrysong, Whitemoney, FG, AGN

Harrysong and ex-wife trade words on the internet Nigerian singer Harrysong and his ex-wife Alexer Peres aired their marital issues ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 25, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 24, 2024

Places To Be This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail