The best business tools for success

In this article, you can find the most popular free tools for maintaining a business, which will become a real help for an aspiring entrepreneur.

Small and medium-sized businesses today have an incredible amount of practical tools for streamlining — applications and programs that are often provided free of charge or have a symbolic cost. The use of such resources makes it possible to significantly save money, increase competitiveness and get more efficient and well-organized management.

Customer relationship

The mailing campaign must attract attention and be delivered on time. The best solution to these problems is to use the Mailchimp bulk email tool. What are its benefits?

A comprehensive description makes it possible to understand the program without involving technical support;

the most detailed statistics of high quality in comparison with similar applications;

the constructor of letters has clear control and wide design possibilities;

the lowest probability of identifying a message as spam;

optimal cost;

generic API (Application Interaction Tool);

creation of a list of unavailable users.

Endpoint Protection Antivirus from Avast

The danger of scammers from the virtual space who want to profit from someone else’s business is more real these days than ever. Firms, whose budget does not allow them to take serious measures to protect the information, come under attack in the first place. They are the ones that become easy targets for online criminals. The free version of the Avast antivirus program, of course, does not guarantee one hundred percent security for your business, but it allows you to resist the most popular types of attacks.

Internet platforms for building sites

The World Wide Web offers a lot of options, the most optimal are Drupal 7 and Commerce, and here is why:

high-quality localization (translation into the language of your country);

open source makes it easy to edit the website of an online store;

has a large number of plugins;

the site is easy to administer;

the application is free;

the Drupal commerce service adds functionality to the online store.

Project management app from Wrike

Among the systems designed for project management, the service is among the priority programs, even in the basic free version. The Wrike app can work with five primary employees and any number of additional employees. Besides, the program has a built-in memory of 2 GB for storing information and many functions for conducting projects online. You will still need a special version of this package if your activity belongs to forex trading and requires detailed reports and a full set of customization tools.

Online polls from SurveyGizmo

All kinds of polls will help to get more information about potential and real consumers, as well as data for analytical work and visualization. The free business appraisal tool SurveyGizmo is made for just that. Its capabilities include questioning 25 types with any number of respondents, questions, and answer options.

Data visualization from Tableau Public

Any business operates with a large amount of information that needs sorting and analysis. The results of processing must be visually presented in the form of diagrams, charts, maps, etc. Large companies spend impressive amounts on this. Such work requires a lot of time and money. Or one free Tableau Desktop app. Even if your business is not huge and based on Trade gold, the ability to interpret the data in this way will be useful in many ways. The basic version of the program contains the necessary tools for organizing and visualizing information. Using this package in your activities will give you new opportunities and allow you to reconsider the costs of this type of work.

Video conferencing Join.me

If your company, regardless of size, has divisions in several remote locations (other localities or even countries), then you will definitely need the Join.me program. It will provide your business with good video communication for business interaction with employees, consumers and related organizations. The tool is free. It allows you to host a web conference with up to ten participants at the same time, whether it is Nigeria, Australia, India, or any other country.

Business planning from EquityNet

The program will help startups take their first and crucial steps. The free tool is designed for the development of business plans in a visual form, which will facilitate their demonstration. A visualized model for the development of your enterprise will allow you to interest investors and plan your own goals and results of any financial investment.

Zoho Recruit candidate tracking app

The service is indispensable when forming a staff. The program is easy to use and intuitively clear. The free version is capable of displaying five different kinds of vacancies. Zoho Recruit allows you to monitor the employment process and receive information about applicants for various positions.