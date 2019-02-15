The Big 5: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano; We’ll retire Atiku from politics on Saturday – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here the stories you should be monitoring today:

Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano

The police in Kano on Thursday impounded 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballot papers in Sabon Gari area of Kano. Credible security sources told the Daily Nigerian that the ballots have already been thumb-printed on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC box. The command’s spokesperson Haruna Abdullahi said the ballot papers impounded were not genuine but ‘specimen’ and were not thumb-printed as claimed by other reports.

U.S. reiterates support for peaceful polls in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy has reiterated its support for peaceful polls in Nigeria as the general elections begin on Saturday. The U.S. Consul General in Nigeria, John Bray, gave the assurance on Thursday in the embassy’s twitter account @USEmbassyAbuja monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

We’ll retire Atiku from politics on Saturday – Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Thursday in Lagos that the APC would send the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, into retirement on Saturday for the good of Nigeria. Tinubu said this in a statement by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman.

Buhari assures peaceful polls, canvasses votes in national broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of a peaceful elections on Saturday, and has said that “any comments or threats of intimidation from any source do not represent the position” of his government. In a nationwide speech on NTA on Thursday, Buhari asked Nigerians to vote for him, in an unusual last minute effort to sway voters through a broadcast that was expected to be non-partisan.

Atiku rounds up campaign, urges Adamawa people to vote for him

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday concluded his campaign tour in Adamawa, with a call on people of the state to appreciate the emergence of their own and vote for him. He said as son of soil, there was no need for him to campaign at home, but would rather urge his kinsmen not to disappoint him on Saturday.