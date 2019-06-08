The Daily Vulnerable | It’s actually simple

Life is actually simple.

You’re in a relationship that’s hurting you? Step out of it.

It’s a marriage and you’re not working so you need the security? Ask yourself if you’re absolutely sure you can’t survive without him, and if you can’t (I highly doubt it), have a plan for how much longer you will take this, and when you will move.

You’re lazy and so you haven’t been applying for that Master’s Degree placing? Use part of your savings to hire someone to coach you and ensure you do.

You are not sure you will get a job because of unemployment rates? Increase your chances by getting an internship.

You are a leader and all your employees are jumping ship? Call one of them up who has left and get the unvarnished truth now that she’s going about what you’ve been doing wrong.

You are unhappy? Find the thought that’s leading to the unhappiness and ask yourself if you can do anything about it. If you can, do it. If you can’t, how exactly will thinking negative thoughts help you?

The decisions are really that simple. In fact, many times you already know in your heart of hearts what you should do.

What makes it difficult to take action are the lies we tell ourselves about what is.

