The Daily Vulnerable | It’s actually simple

Life is actually simple.

You’re in a relationship that’s hurting you? Step out of it.

It’s a marriage and you’re not working so you need the security? Ask yourself if you’re absolutely sure you can’t survive without him, and if you can’t (I highly doubt it), have a plan for how much longer you will take this, and when you will move.

You’re lazy and so you haven’t been applying for that Master’s Degree placing? Use part of your savings to hire someone to coach you and ensure you do.

You are not sure you will get a job because of unemployment rates? Increase your chances by getting an internship.

You are a leader and all your employees are jumping ship? Call one of them up who has left and get the unvarnished truth now that she’s going about what you’ve been doing wrong.

You are unhappy? Find the thought that’s leading to the unhappiness and ask yourself if you can do anything about it. If you can, do it. If you can’t, how exactly will thinking negative thoughts help you?

The decisions are really that simple. In fact, many times you already know in your heart of hearts what you should do.

What makes it difficult to take action are the lies we tell ourselves about what is.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable in your inbox every day, subscribe at www.mytdv.com

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Chude Jideonwo June 1, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Your life is important already. But do you know it?

Everyone wants to be, for instance, Barack Obama, the star who made history and changed the world and will never ...

Chude Jideonwo May 25, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | The energy to live

I was walking up the stairs of my house the other day, normally, sprightly, when suddenly I remembered something that ...

Chude Jideonwo May 18, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Stretch is good

Knowing who you are and how you best function doesn’t mean you should close your mind and actions to other ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 14, 2019

The allegation of N500bn missing from the CBN; an alarm government must take seriously

About 48 hours ago, online medium Sahara Reporters  released two telephone audio tapes which revealed how the Governor of the  ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 14, 2019

Leah Sharibu at 16: Sadly, it doesn’t look like the government wants her back

It’s Leah Sharibu‘s 16th birthday today. Leah, the only teenager yet to be returned among the 105 students kidnapped on ...

Chude Jideonwo May 11, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Leaking

I have spoken twice about emotional leakage – and in context, I have used it to explain when the parts of yourself ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail