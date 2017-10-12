[The Injustice Blog] IPOB’s claims of “tribal cleansing” is not helping

Another occurrence that could have claimed lives in Anambra was averted on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, as distraught parents ran helter-skelter to pick their children from their various schools, due to the monkeypox rumour from the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB).

The group had, in a message, sent out via social media to their followers, alleged that the Nigerian Army wants to commit an ethnic cleansing.

Excerpts of the post on their facebook page reads, “This is completely tribe cleansing, the students told me it was by force even if you don’t need the injection, some brave once rejected their offer but they all were forced to take the vaccine, Emeka, who I cannot name his school lamented to me that he asked them what is the injection for since he is healthy, they answered it was for unknown sickness that might come at anytime, Emeka ask again, was the sickness announced by “WHO” world health Organisation, they forced him out of the crowd which caused the panic of other students, on the note of forcing Emeka out, other students started crying and running, some jumped the fence.this is alarming, this is war in another form, they want to kill our future kings and queens, they want to wiped out the whole igbo land, this act must be stopped now or it will escalate and bear with me the government will not act on your behalf” [sic].

The foregoing was the message proclaiming the Nigerian Army’s medical mission in Anambra as a means of injecting them with the monkeypox virus. Further checks revealed that the medical mission was started in Ebonyi on September 28, 2017, as part of the operation python dance II currently taking place in the South East region.

The decision of IPOB to label the medical mission as an ethnic cleansing program is a disservice and a betrayal of trust to the Igbo race. The IPOB have further taken its hatred for the Nigerian state beyond the ordinary as school children were denied the opportunity of getting their immunisation at zero cost.

The unnecessary tension created by the message was better understood when pictures of parents rushing to school to pick their kids were shared on social media.

The IPOB in its quest to demand for a country for the “Igbo race” must put into the consideration the fact that their agitations is worth the blood of no one and must be carried out with all sense of responsibility in submission to the territorial integrity of Nigeria.