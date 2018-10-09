The Late 5: APC and Saraki in war of words over his position at #PDPPresidentialPrimaries; I will never have anything to do with the APC – Fayose boasts | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, mocked Senate President, Bukola Saraki over his loss at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary, saying he was rejected by his party’s delegates, while urging the Senators to “also do likewise by rejecting the Senate President as their leader.”
As contained in a statement by Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the APC, the party said Saraki’s “disappointing performance at the presidential election convention of the PDP is a befitting end to the ambition of a greedy, untrustworthy and double-dealing politician,” adding that“Saraki must do the needful by giving up the senate president position and be a distinguished senator in name and in deed.”
“How will someone who emerged senate president through conspiracy with members of the opposition Party and against the wishes and interests of his own party be trusted to be elected as the presidential candidate of a party? Even on his being elected to the position, did Saraki acquit himself creditably?” part of the statement read.
In a swift response, the Senate President described the statement attacking him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as irresponsible, adding that the “APC leadership are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki.”
Saraki’s response which was contained in the statement issued by his Media Adviser on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, also said that “it was notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.”
