The Late 5: APC and Saraki in war of words over his position at #PDPPresidentialPrimaries; I will never have anything to do with the APC – Fayose boasts | More stories

“…..We believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the APC (sic PDP),” he said.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has dismissed speculations that he has intentions to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he revealed on Monday that he was contemplating leaving the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose who disclosed this while reacting to a statement by the Chairman of the APC in Ekiti, Paul Omotoso, who said “the APC will never admit such character to the party and advised Fayose to play his politics of destruction’ somewhere else,”, said “for the party’s leaders to be saying that he is coming to APC amounts to unnecessary dissipation of energy,” advising them to bury the notion.

“APC my foot! I will never, ever, go to APC and will never ever have anything to do with the party,” he vowed.

Nigeria’s Senate on resumption from its 10-week recess on Tuesday, resolved to set up a technical committee to study 15 bills which were declined assent by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a bid understand the real issues and avoid a repeat of the situation.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, who brought up the issue as a Point of Order during plenary, said it was expedient for the Upper Chamber to set up a committee to take a look at the concerns raised by the President, was further mandated by the Senate President to constitute the committee and forward the names of members and time frame for the committee to work to the senate in plenary.

Some of the bills are: National Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018; Advance Free Fraud and other Related Offences(Amendment) Bill 2017; National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism(Establishment) Bill 2018; National Research and Innovation Council(Establishment) Bill 2017; and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The Federal Government has concluded plans to establish family courts in all states of the federation to try cases involving violence against children and other vulnerable groups.

Director of Social Welfare at the Federal Ministry of Women affairs and Social Development (FMWASD), Temitope Osonuga who disclosed this in Enugu on Tuesday at the opening of a workshop on “Social Work Professional Bill” added that with increase in the number of homeless victims, the ministry also intends to establish more rehabilitation centre in all states, Daily Trust reports.

And stories from around the world:

US President, Donald Trump has accepted the surprise resignation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, as he told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Mrs Haley that she would be leaving the post at the end of the year after doing “an incredible job”.

The 46-year-old former South Carolina governor – who is one of the few women in the Trump cabinet – gave no reason for her exit after two years, but dismissed speculation she was planning to run for president in 2020. (BBC)

South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned Tuesday over undisclosed meetings with a business family at the heart of a corruption scandal, dealing a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa. (AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday plans were being made for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and he thinks “incredible” progress has been made in U.S. talks with the long-isolated country. (Reuters)

People are fleeing the city of Derna, which is besieged by a self-declared army battling to control the oil-rich region. (Al Jazeera)

Turkey said on Tuesday it would search Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul where Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vanished last week, and close ally Britain called on Riyadh to provide “urgent answers” over his disappearance. (Reuters)