Article

The Late 5: Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG; We are ready for governorship, state assemblies’ elections – INEC chairman | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

PDP may boycott governorship election in Jigawa – Lamido

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it may not participate in the March 9 governorship election in Jigawa unless the state’s police commissioner, Bala Senchi, moves away from the state. The party alleged rigging, vote buying and police intimidation in the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mustapha Lamido, a defeated senatorial candidate for the PDP, said this Wednesday night in an interview with Freedom Radio Dutse. Lamido is a son of a former governor of the state, Sule Lamido.

Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG

The Federal Government and Attorney General of the Federation told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had not been removed from office but was only suspended.

Responding to a suit filed before the apex court by the Cross River State Government, the two respondents argued that Onnoghen was simply suspended to enable him to stand trial on charges of non-declaration of assets instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

INEC declares APC winner of Taraba Central Senate seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for Taraba Central Senatorial District, Prof. Kolawaju Philip, on Thursday declared the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, winner of February 23, election after polling 98,860 votes.

Philip, who declared the results in Bali, said Dahiru Bako of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 95,074 while Mr Gilbert Nyangaji of the All Progressives Grand Alliance had 13,319 votes. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the declaration of the senatorial results was delayed as a result of a dispute over the election figures from Kurmi, Sardauna and Bali Local Government Areas.

Buhari likely to dissolve cabinet before May 29 – Femi Adesina

Adesina said this on a programme monitored on Arise Television on Thursday

We are ready for governorship, state assemblies’ elections – INEC chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has made progress for the smooth conduct of governorship and state House of Assemblies elections, scheduled for March 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the Commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, said that the governorship election would hold in 29 states.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 28, 2019

The Big 5: Aliko Dangote now 64th richest man in the world; INEC declares Ekwunife winner of Anambra Central Senatorial election | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: UK congratulates Buhari, urges probe of of alleged irregularities The United ...

Bernard Dayo February 27, 2019

The Late 5: Buhari, Osinbajo receive certificate of return; I didn’t lose, the results will be corrected – Akpabio | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: I didn’t lose, the results will be corrected – Akpabio Former Senate ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 27, 2019

#NigeriaDecides2019: I am ashamed as a Nigerian that this could happen – Atiku reacts as he heads to court

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the official results announced by the Independent ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 27, 2019

Do not gloat or humiliate the opposition – Buhari appeals to supporters in victory message

Following his victory at the 2019 Presidential elections as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari ...

Bernard Dayo February 27, 2019

The Big 5: INEC declares Buhari winner of 2019 presidential election; Nigerian army arrests dozens for electoral offences | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: INEC declares Buhari as winner of presidential elections The Independent National ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 27, 2019

#NigeriaDecides2019: Buhari seals stunning win; defeats Atiku Abubakar to secure 2nd term

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Nigeria’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail