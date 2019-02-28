The Late 5: Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG; We are ready for governorship, state assemblies’ elections – INEC chairman | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

PDP may boycott governorship election in Jigawa – Lamido

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it may not participate in the March 9 governorship election in Jigawa unless the state’s police commissioner, Bala Senchi, moves away from the state. The party alleged rigging, vote buying and police intimidation in the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mustapha Lamido, a defeated senatorial candidate for the PDP, said this Wednesday night in an interview with Freedom Radio Dutse. Lamido is a son of a former governor of the state, Sule Lamido.

Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG

The Federal Government and Attorney General of the Federation told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had not been removed from office but was only suspended.

Responding to a suit filed before the apex court by the Cross River State Government, the two respondents argued that Onnoghen was simply suspended to enable him to stand trial on charges of non-declaration of assets instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. INEC declares APC winner of Taraba Central Senate seat The Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for Taraba Central Senatorial District, Prof. Kolawaju Philip, on Thursday declared the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, winner of February 23, election after polling 98,860 votes. Philip, who declared the results in Bali, said Dahiru Bako of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 95,074 while Mr Gilbert Nyangaji of the All Progressives Grand Alliance had 13,319 votes. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the declaration of the senatorial results was delayed as a result of a dispute over the election figures from Kurmi, Sardauna and Bali Local Government Areas. Buhari likely to dissolve cabinet before May 29 – Femi Adesina President Muhammadu Buhari may likely say goodbye to all the members of his cabinet before he is sworn in for a second term. According to Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Buhari will likely dissolve his cabinet before his May 29 swearing-in for a second term. Adesina said this on a programme monitored on Arise Television on Thursday We are ready for governorship, state assemblies’ elections – INEC chairman The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has made progress for the smooth conduct of governorship and state House of Assemblies elections, scheduled for March 9. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the Commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, said that the governorship election would hold in 29 states.