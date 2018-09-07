The YNaija Cover – the 7th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
#AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents
Is the Trader Moni scheme in Osun a boon for traders or a gamble for the elections?
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
#AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents
Is the Trader Moni scheme in Osun a boon for traders or a gamble for the elections?
We had agreed that she will visit our office for the interview. And so, on the agreed date, when the ...
In the last three days, there have been reports of earth shakings in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, with ...
A few days ago, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was at Iwo in Osun state to launch Trader Moni, a social ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: An advocacy group, Church World Service, on Thursday, staged a protest outside ...
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has resolved to field ...
Leave a reply