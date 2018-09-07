The YNaija Cover – the 7th of September

#AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents

Is the Trader Moni scheme in Osun a boon for traders or a gamble for the elections?

Omoleye Omoruyi September 7, 2018

As a woman, it is difficult to be taken seriously in the music industry – Ibiso Edwards

We had agreed that she will visit our office for the interview. And so, on the agreed date, when the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 7, 2018

#AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents

In the last three days, there have been reports of earth shakings in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, with ...

Alexander Onukwue September 7, 2018

Is the Trader Moni scheme in Osun a boon for traders or a gamble for the elections?

A few days ago, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was at Iwo in Osun state to launch Trader Moni, a social ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 7, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kanye is the Pornhub Awards’ Creative Director; Offset says Kim Kardashian should be president | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 7, 2018

The Big 5: Protesters in London demand Leah Sharibu’s release, CBN debits 4 banks N5.87bn over capital importation policy | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: An advocacy group, Church World Service, on Thursday, staged a protest outside ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 6, 2018

The Late 5: Ogun APC ‘settles’ for Akinlade as 2019 guber candidate; Saraki, Mark and Jang jostle for PDP North-central consensus ticket | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has resolved to field ...

