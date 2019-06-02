The YNaija Cover – the Weekend Roundup

Follow the links to read all of our Weekend Stories:
Rambo: Last Blood, Jessica Jones season 3, The Goldfinch – Here are the movie trailers you might have missed during the week
The Daily Vulnerable | Your life is important already. But do you know it?
Court grants Naira Marley N2m bail; Oshiomhole ordered away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration and other stories that made the headlines this week
The Timi Dakolo backlash for alleging Pastor Fatoyinbo sexually abuses COZA members shows that churches aren’t ready for #MeToo
Leave a reply