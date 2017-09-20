The Thread: Kevin Hart did not cheat. He was raped

Last week, Kevin Hart came clean and apologised for cheating in order to escape the hammer in form of a woman who wanted to extort him for millions of dollars in order to keep his secret.

This secret. Graphic content:

Particularly because it had been alleged two months ago that Hart had indeed done the dirty, but he had sworn BS on it, Twitter had a field day raking the comedian on hot coals when his IG video apologising to his wife and kids came out.

[In case you missed it]: “The side chick must have receipts, a book deal and a Breakfast Club interview” | Kevin Hart cheats again; Twitter goes bonkers

However, there’s a new narrative building up on international Twitter that Kevin Hart is a victim of circumstances; that in fact sexual crimes were committed against him and he was raped. So, he can’t be said to have cheated.

This narrative is based off of this TMZ article the extortionist wrote.

See excerpts below:

Between the dates of August 17-August 20, 2017, the weekend of his pregnant wife’s birthday, Kevin Hart was recklessly partying with friends and I. Drinking, doing drugs, and having sex with multiple women at the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel. Seeing Kevin Hart blatantly disrespect his marriage in the way he did was appalling to me. Kevin Hart’s womanizing ways are so despicable, I personally know a handful of women who run within the same circle as I do and they have also had sexual contact with Kevin Hart. They too know women that Kevin Hart has had sexual contact with.

For the record, I do not claim to be a saint. I know exactly who and what I am. The difference is, I am not married nor do I pretend to be perfect.

Kevin Hart was so drunk and drugged up, it was an effortless attempt to film and take pictures of him. I hope every celebrity learns his or her lesson from this. Regardless of your financial status, you are not invincible.”

Twitter feminists are using that one phrase -“drunk and drugged up” – to claim rape.

Check on it:

Thread 1:

Thread 2:

Reactions:

AHHmazing.

[See also]: “9 Lessons from Kevin Hart’s cheating”

