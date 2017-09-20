The Thread: Kevin Hart did not cheat. He was raped

Last week, Kevin Hart came clean and apologised for cheating in order to escape the hammer in form of a woman who wanted to extort him for millions of dollars in order to keep his secret.

This secret. Graphic content:

Damn Kevin Hart, I was rooting for you pic.twitter.com/4ozZfhXlfL — ⚡ (@UnJml) September 18, 2017

Particularly because it had been alleged two months ago that Hart had indeed done the dirty, but he had sworn BS on it, Twitter had a field day raking the comedian on hot coals when his IG video apologising to his wife and kids came out.

However, there’s a new narrative building up on international Twitter that Kevin Hart is a victim of circumstances; that in fact sexual crimes were committed against him and he was raped. So, he can’t be said to have cheated.

This narrative is based off of this TMZ article the extortionist wrote.

See excerpts below:

“Between the dates of August 17-August 20, 2017, the weekend of his pregnant wife’s birthday, Kevin Hart was recklessly partying with friends and I. Drinking, doing drugs, and having sex with multiple women at the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel. Seeing Kevin Hart blatantly disrespect his marriage in the way he did was appalling to me. Kevin Hart’s womanizing ways are so despicable, I personally know a handful of women who run within the same circle as I do and they have also had sexual contact with Kevin Hart. They too know women that Kevin Hart has had sexual contact with. For the record, I do not claim to be a saint. I know exactly who and what I am. The difference is, I am not married nor do I pretend to be perfect. Kevin Hart was so drunk and drugged up, it was an effortless attempt to film and take pictures of him. I hope every celebrity learns his or her lesson from this. Regardless of your financial status, you are not invincible.”

Twitter feminists are using that one phrase -“drunk and drugged up” – to claim rape.

Check on it:

Thread 1:

Everyone was focused on trashing Kevin Hart for "cheating" but didn't pay attention to this woman's interview. Literally describing rape. — Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) September 18, 2017

To those in my mentions you won't be getting a response from me, just a block. So move along. pic.twitter.com/wK8OBpdcgU — Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) September 18, 2017

Thread 2:

I noticed something about the Kevin Hart scandal that's not sitting well with me. The narrative about infidelity is a distraction. — Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) September 19, 2017

Also for anyone who is confused as to what I'm talking about. Please refer to the TMZ article here–>https://t.co/FjtawpDXIe #KevinHart — Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) September 19, 2017

Many high profile people lose it mostly due to poor lifestyle choices and having the wrong people in their circle. Something to think about — Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) September 19, 2017

Be selective…no be highly selective about who you choose to allow in your personal space. Not everyone should have access to you. — Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) September 19, 2017

Reactions:

"Nobody forced Kevin Hart to drink." So when females under the influence get raped is that the same energy we having? — pickle rick (@BopMisha) September 18, 2017

The girl that recorded Kevin Hart admitted he was high and drunk. Kevin hart didn't cheat he was raped then blackmailed.. #KevinHart — ig @_selfmade_kenny (@_selfmade_kenny) September 18, 2017

Feminists: A woman is drunk/high, she cant consent. That's rape. Toxic masculinity Twitter: That's what happened to Kevin Hart. Feminists: pic.twitter.com/ZVRcv7KdBF — Quinnillenium Falcon (@MasterJediQuinn) September 18, 2017

Kevin Hart was drunk & drugged up, got filmed having sex without his consent and extorted and bitches not callin him a victim? RAPE CULTURE — b.Ran (@laughN6ext) September 19, 2017

Pray for Kevin Hart Our fellow Black man was taken advantage of sexually against his natural will and is now being extorted 🙏🏿 Stay up Kev — • (@RyanTheHoly) September 18, 2017

Kevin Hart was drugged into cheating????? See I knew it was something fishy about a black man cheating. He was tricked smfh. — Sam. (@JackNForTweets2) September 18, 2017

Thanks for this..they way society judge issues are not good.. They don't judge a man much Wen he chat cos it normal for men — Buzor (@ozopili) September 20, 2017

Except that now video has been released and he is far from either adjective. Must've happened multiple occasions 🤷🏾 — Gloweth_&_Groweth✨🌻 (@FIYANIYA88) September 19, 2017

If he supplied the alcohol, the drugs, the room, the condoms, and actually paid for their services, then that would be a reach to prove — Erica (@IsokoG) September 20, 2017

This Kevin Hart narrative is slowly shifting to one where he is the victim and was taken advantage of while under the influence. Interesting — Mallam Ozil Mai Suit (@ElJefe__) September 20, 2017

AHHmazing.

