FG Disburses ₦11.8bn Loans to 6,842 Tertiary Institution Workers

Ex-Kano Deputy Governor Gwarzo Dumps ADC

Uche Montana’s Monica 2 Hits 10 Million YouTube Views in Two Days

Priscilla Ojo Says She Trusts Husband Juma Jux Won’t Cheat

The Odyssey Trailer Reveals Cyclops, Villainous Pattinson

FG Disburses ₦11.8bn Loans to 6,842 Tertiary Institution Workers

The Federal Government has disbursed ₦11.8 billion in interest-free loans to 6,842 academic and non-academic staff across 141 Nigerian tertiary institutions under the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), aimed at improving welfare, career development, and financial stability. The scheme—launched in 2025 by the Federal Ministry of Education and TETFund—offers loans of up to ₦10 million per staff member, with eligibility tied to factors such as years left before retirement, while over 34,000 applicants from 219 institutions have already been verified as the programme expands nationwide.

Ex-Kano Deputy Governor Gwarzo Dumps ADC

Former Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as part of ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, aligning with the emerging Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) bloc linked to Rabiu Kwankwaso. His exit follows a broader wave of defections involving key opposition figures and signals a strategic repositioning to remain politically relevant, with aides confirming the move is tied to shifting alliances and the formation of a new opposition coalition.

Uche Montana’s Monica 2 Hits 10 Million YouTube Views in Two Days

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has achieved a major milestone as her movie Monica 2 surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within 48 hours of its release, underscoring its viral success and strong audience demand. The film, which premiered on May 2, 2026, saw rapid growth—crossing over 1 million views within hours, 4–6 million in its first day, and continuing to surge past 10 million by day two—underscoring the increasing dominance of YouTube as a distribution platform for Nollywood content and Montana’s growing influence in the digital film space.

Priscilla Ojo Says She Trusts Husband Juma Jux Won’t Cheat

Priscilla Ojo has expressed strong confidence in her husband, Juma Jux, stating that despite the pressures and temptations that come with fame, she trusts his discipline and commitment to their marriage. Speaking in an interview, she acknowledged that attention from admirers is inevitable but emphasised that personal values and self-control are what ultimately matter, adding that while cheating would be his personal decision, she believes he is focused and grounded enough to remain faithful.

The Odyssey Trailer Reveals Cyclops, Villainous Pattinson

The newly released trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey offers a dramatic look at his large-scale adaptation of the Greek epic, showcasing Matt Damon’s Odysseus on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War while teasing encounters with mythical threats like the Cyclops. The footage also highlights a darker role for Robert Pattinson and features glimpses of the star-studded cast, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, blending sweeping IMAX visuals with Nolan’s grounded take on mythology. The film, set for a July 2026 release, is positioned as one of the director’s most ambitious projects, combining spectacle, emotional storytelling, and legendary source material.