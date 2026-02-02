Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Presidency Spent ₦34bn on Forex for Foreign Trips in Two Years

Presidency spent ₦34bn on forex for foreign trips in two years

Makoko demolition: Lagos Assembly calls community leaders for discussions

Defence Minister says he was on coup plotters’ hit list

Onitsha main market reopens after a one-week shutdown

Peter Obi asks Nigerians to pray for their leaders, as they are Nigeria’s real problem

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Records from GovSpend show that the Presidency spent at least ₦34.39 billion on foreign exchange for overseas travel and related duties over two years. The data covers spending by the State House, Presidential Air Fleet, and offices linked to the President, Vice President, First Lady, and aides.

Most of the spending happened in 2024, which accounted for ₦29.35 billion, while 2025 recorded ₦5.04 billion. This marks an 82.8% drop, linked to naira stability and improved dollar inflows.

The funds were used for official trips, aviation needs, allowances, training, and logistics. Despite government claims that such travel supports diplomacy and investment, the figures continue to attract criticism amid tight finances and forex shortages.

Lawmakers in Lagos have invited leaders of Makoko and nearby waterfront communities to a meeting over recent demolitions and evictions. The invitation followed a petition submitted by the affected residents.

A letter signed by the Clerk of the House stated that the Committee on Rules and Business will meet with community heads on February 3, 2026, at the Assembly complex in Alausa. Leaders were asked to attend with documents to aid discussions.

The move comes after weeks of protests and hardship. Many residents say demolitions were carried out without notice or support, leaving families homeless, children out of school, and some people living in boats or crowded shelters.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has revealed that he was among those targeted in the recently foiled coup plot against President Bola Tinubu. He said the plotters planned to arrest him or shoot him if he resisted.

Speaking to a media outlet, Musa described the suspects as unserious individuals and confirmed he helped security agencies stop the plan. He said their actions showed poor judgement and a lack of understanding of Nigeria’s armed forces.

The minister added that Nigerians themselves would have resisted any attempt to overthrow a democratic government, stressing that the suspects underestimated the country’s democratic history and strength.

Trading activities will resume at Onitsha Main Market on Monday, February 2, after the Anambra state government lifted its one-week closure. The shutdown followed traders’ refusal to open shops on Mondays, despite government orders to ignore the IPOB sit-at-home directive.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo ordered the closure during a visit to the market, warning that continued defiance could attract tougher sanctions. The move later drew a response from IPOB, which announced a planned lockdown across the south east.

Confirming the reopening, the state government assured residents of full security and urged traders, workers, and students to return to normal activities, warning that absence on Mondays would attract penalties.

At a Thanksgiving service marking Oyo State’s 50th anniversary in Ibadan, Peter Obi urged Nigerians to pray for those in power, admitting that politicians are largely responsible for the nation’s troubles. He said Nigeria is rich but poorly governed and called on leaders to use public funds for the public good.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate spoke at the Cathedral of St Peter, where he praised Governor Seyi Makinde’s approach to governance and consistency in leadership. Obi noted that Makinde’s work goes beyond infrastructure and is widely appreciated by residents.

He also commended the governor’s emphasis on strong institutions and thanked the bishop of Ibadan North for a sermon on humility, service, and responsibility.