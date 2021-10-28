Top 7 tour centres in Lagos

We usually look at the economic value of tour centres in any society, and hardly have conversations on the effect tour centres have on cultures and human interaction.

Tour centres also play an important role in the well-being of people. It is a means by which cultures are learnt and merged. At least, tourism is how globalisation became a thing. Tour centres open minds to possibilities, the beauty of nature, and the aesthetics of life.

See tour centres in Lagos:

Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC)

If you reside in Lagos and have not been to LCC, you probably are a devout introvert and may not like the idea of seeing the beauty, combined with an adventure that may rip your heart out. There is no truer demonstration of ecotourism than the LCC. Established to preserve the representative samples of vegetation and animals of the Lekki Peninsula, LCC remains a top destination for tourists and fun seekers as it presents an equal mix of environmental conservation, adventure and excitement.

Freedom Park

Born out of the ruins of Her Majesty’s Broad Street Prisons, Freedom Park was reconstructed to preserve the history and cultural heritage of the Nigerian People. Freedom Park Lagos is a national memorial, a historical landmark, a cultural site and an Arts and Recreation centre. The Freedom Park is a Heritage Site. Freedom Park is host to over twelve arts and culture versed festivals in a year; stages monthly performances, visual art exhibitions, and boasts of live music performances at least once or twice weekly.

National Museum

The Nigerian National Museum has a notable collection of Nigerian art, including pieces of statuary and carvings and archaeological and ethnographic exhibits. Of note is a terra-cotta human head known as the Jemaa Head (c. 900 to 200 BC), part of the Nok culture. The piece is named after Jema’a, the village where it was uncovered. It is located at Onikan, Lagos Island. The museum was founded in 1957 by the English archaeologist Kenneth Murray. It also has educated many Nigerians, Englishmen, and tourists on the history and culture of the country Nigeria.

The Kalakuta Museum

The Kalakuta Museum in Ikeja derives much of its authenticity from being located in the actual three-storey house where Fela lived in Kalakuta Republic, the fabled compound which, in defiance of Nigeria’s military dictatorship, he declared was an independent, self-governing state. Fela lived there with his family and Egypt 80 until his passing in 1997 and the museum is packed with his personal belongings and artefacts relating to his life and career. The walls are covered in historic photographs, posters, paintings, murals, album covers and newspaper cuttings. Some of Fela’s musical instruments are on show, including his brightly painted, signature tenor saxophone.

The MUSON Centre

The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) was founded in 1983 as a result of the interaction and commitment of some friends who love and appreciate classical music. These distinguished Nigerians included Akintola Williams, Louis Mbanefo, Ayo Rosiji, Rasheed Gbadamosi and Francesca Emanuel. The main objective of MUSON is the promotion of the understanding, enjoyment and performance of classical and contemporary music in Nigeria. The MUSON Centre consists of: the multi-purpose Shell Nigeria Hall, the Agip Recital Hall, Mobil Block and the School of Music.

National Art Theatre

The National Arts Theatre is the primary centre for the performing arts in Nigeria. It was construction was completed in 1976 in preparation for the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 1977. The collection of the National Gallery of Modern Nigerian Art is housed in a section of this building. It has a 5,000-seater Main Hall with a collapsible stage, and two capacity cinema halls, all of which are equipped with facilities for simultaneous translation of 8 languages; among others.

Hourglass Gallery

At Hourglass Gallery you will find a selection of artworks by established artists from Nigeria and Ghana. It is your one-stop shop for great Afrocentric artwork, with a special focus on Nigerian environs, daily life and its citizens. Hourglass offers collections of colourful paintings featuring 5 to 6 artists per collection. Each work is specified by a sign with the name of the artist, the date of creation and the technique used. Most of the artists are from the continent, with a few Nigerians.