UltimateLoveNG: Meet the finalists – DoubleChris

DoubleChris is a perfect a pair as their moniker is. They share certain similarities one of which is their disdain for confrontations.

Now, not to be confused, Chris will definitely speak her mind, if ever she has anything to say, as she has had her own fair share of malice in the love pad. If you are a fan of the show, you must be familiar with the Presh and Chris altercations. But Chris never lets it stray farther than that, when ever things threaten to get out of hand, that’s when she displays maturity and tries to diffuse the situation. This wouldn’t subsequently stop her from speaking her mind, but you get the idea.

Chris enjoys having conversations. She is vocal and airs her opinion honestly. She spends most of her day with Ville, who is a mastermind at creating a loose atmosphere.

Ville came into the house the second week after the show had commenced and immediately had his sights set on Chris. Ville enjoys having a good laugh with other housemates, he enjoys group conversations and can tell the sort of stories that bring life to the house. He obliviously enjoys time with Chris and together the have more PDAs than most of the other couples in the house.

So who are they outside the love pad.

This tall, dark, handsome and jovial fellow is a serial entrepreneur and model by occupation. His aim coming to this show is to find the right life partner. He is into ladies who are calm, beautiful and intelligent.

Chris is a stickler for the truth, she doesn’t shy away from honesty no matter how brutal. Chris is a 35 year old with the body of a 25 year old and the face of an 18 year old. She is a brand architect and an ex-beauty queen . She is a native of Abia state, and her hobbies include cooking and dancing. She loves honesty and strength in a man.