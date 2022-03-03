How to win Verve’s ₦50m promo, other prizes as a cardholder

It’s still the season to spread love to family members, friends, associates, colleagues – you name it! We know you are still in the mood to appreciate and surprise the special ones in your life with lots of gifts. And so, what could be better than getting ‘cash back’ rewards after shopping, and in addition, standing a chance to win exciting prizes such as a power generating set or a television?  

This season, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has committed to spreading love to its cardholders and their loved ones. Since February 1, 2022, Verve launched a nationwide promo tagged ‘The Verve Good Life Promo 2.0’ to reward cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes. This promo continues through March 31, 2022.  

The Verve Good Life Promo 2.0 is organised in collaboration with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Zenith Bank. The promo seeks to reward inactive Verve cardholders across the four participating banks, with cash prizes, cashback rewards and exciting gifts.  

Verve cardholders from any of the participating banks are encouraged to start transacting with their Verve cards to stand a chance to win a share from the rewards worth over ₦50 million. And bank customers who don’t have a Verve card can simply ask their banks for one.    

During the promo, cardholders will be rewarded with 10% cashback anytime they make payment with their Verve card on Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms.  

At the end of the promo, a total of 100 top-transacting customers will be rewarded with ₦10,000 across all four banks. Also, the top 50 transacting cardholders from the four banks with the highest transaction counts will be selected for a raffle draw and 15 winners will be rewarded with either a power generating set or television. 

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, explained that the firm is spreading love to cardholders this season to enable them to live the good life with the Verve Good Life Promo 2.0. She added that the firm is rewarding loyal cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes during the promo, urging cardholders to take advantage of the promo and transact to increase their chances of winning.  

