Piggybacking off serving looks in the video for Don’t Jealous Me, a song in Beyonce’s Black Is King, Yemi Alade is back with the video for True Love, and doing what she knows what to do best – serving looks. In the Paul Gambit-directed video, Yemi retains all her visual signatures and cues. From ostentatiously-made hair to bold ankara prints, right down to energetic dancers, the video is a melting point of all we have come to love about Yemi. Watch the visuals below.