“We know what the streets are saying” | RED launches new direction with consulting and cultural intelligence focus

RED | For Africa, the company with the largest number of youth-focused media brands on the continent, has unveiled its new strategic consulting direction themed, ‘We know what the streets are saying’.

With over 15 years of experience inspiring large audiences of Africa’s youth to think, act, and grow – in verifiable, track-able ways, RED | For Africa boasts of boots-on-the-ground culture experts and a content and project eco-system across Sub-Saharan Africa that allows for deep connection and unrivalled credibility with audiences across sectors, industries, and nations.

Speaking on the announcement, co-founder/CEO, RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams, described the company as the inroad to the culture, the company that knows what the streets are saying.

“We understand that formal structures don’t guarantee real change. PowerPoint presentations and bloodless data points don’t tell real stories. Change happens in, around and at the edges of the culture, and can only be leveraged authentically and effectively by connectors who have a grip on all the moving parts. Connectors are the ones who build ecosystems, creating and sustaining the conditions for informal actors to take the stage, and thus ensuring momentum.

“We know what moves people, what pulls them to act, what makes them raving fans. And we don’t just know it, we have the expertise, through storytelling, to articulate it, curate it, champion it, accelerate it, transform it, and then present/connect to those who need to make decisions that move nations and communities forward. We know what the streets are saying,” said Adebola Williams.

With unrivalled experience, insight, unmatchable track record and endless networks across 36 Nigerian states, and 26 countries in Africa, RED | For Africa (which has YNaija, The Future Project, Creo, Red Media Africa, StateCraft Inc., etc as part of its constituent companies) has built a strong reputation among Africa’s youth, and across trend-lines in music, movies, development, television, institutions, fashion, technology, politics, and lifestyle.

 

