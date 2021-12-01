WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

The World Health Organisation has warned that blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron, as more countries rushed to impose curbs and the first cases of the new Covid strain were detected in Latin America. – The East African reports.

Last-minute attempt to stop Shell’s oil exploration of whale breeding grounds

An 11th hour attempt has been launched to try to halt plans by Shell to explore for oil in vital whale breeding grounds along the Wild Coast of eastern South Africa. – The Guardian reports.

Dozens, including many children, die in Nigeria boat disaster

An overloaded boat carrying dozens of passengers, mostly children aged eight to 15, has capsized on Bagwai River in northwest Nigeria’s Kano state, according to rescue officials. – Aljazeera reports.

Ethiopia retakes historic church town – government

Ethiopian troops have recaptured the historic town of Lalibela from Tigrayan rebels, the government has said. – BBC reports

Embattled former FKF President Mwendwa steps aside

The vocal administrator has stated he cannot be able to discharge his duties owing to the recent happenings. – Goal reports.