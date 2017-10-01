Yahaya Bello remains a disgrace to governance | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

Aside from being the youngest governor currently in the country, Yahaya Bello of Kogi has really nothing else going for him.

Bello became governor due to the untimely demise of Audu Abubakar hours before the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him (Abubakar) as Governor-elect.

Since assuming office, Bello has done next to nothing but be embroiled in one controversy after the other. In the week under review, the Kogi governor who has a penchant for owing workers’ salaries, running into months, while reacting to complaints from the state’s workforce bragged that he had paid half salary for the month of July. Bello, who accused labour unions in the state of “blackmail” and a “campaign of calumny” against his administration said the workers were being paid by “some desperate politicians who are playing politics with the destiny of the people of Kogi.”

Concluding his position on the matter, the governor said the non-payment of salaries was not peculiar to the state, adding that he will “be decisive if they (labour unions) remain adamant and continue to go violent on workers who do not believe in their agitation”.

Like Bello, some other state governors, who have no modicum of shame requested that the Federal Government should release additional bailout funds to them for the payment of salary arrears to workers in their states.

Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi is showing signs that he cannot maintain law and order in the state. Following his elevation of some chiefs in Ibadan to the status of traditional rulers – a position the Olubadan of Ibada, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji disagrees with – some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Oba’s palace.

Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal in his wisdom decided that five persons indicted for mismanagement of funds totalling N15 Billion under the immediate administration of former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, be awarded several positions in his cabinet ranging from commissioner to board appointments.

From the best to the worst, see the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors.

State Name Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 1 1 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 2 2 Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2014 3 3 Ebonyi State David Umahi PDP 2015 4 4 Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP 2015 5 5 Kaduna State Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai APC 2015 6 6 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 7 7 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 8 8 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 9 9 Kano State Umar Ganduje APC 2015 10 10

See full ranking here.