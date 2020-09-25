YNaijaSportsExtra: The Lakers face a huge threat on their way to the NBA finals

The Los Angeles Lakers, a premier team in the National Basket Ball Association (NBA), and one of the few, if not the only global franchise in the league may face their greatest challenge to finals despite having an overwhelming edge over their opponent.

The Los Angles Lakers who over the course of their history have garnered an unrivalled fan base in the NBA, owing to their impressive win records since the franchise was founded looked to continue its historic winning culture. For this, they acquired arguably the best player in the league in 2018, LeBron James.

This acquisition was able to turn the team from a bottom two to a top-four midway into the season, but an injury to the former champion derailed their championship aspirations. To further solidify their chances of winning, last year they added another generational talent to the team and a top-five player in the league in Anthony Davis.

The combination of Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the team to the second-best record in the league and has earned them a spot in the western conference finals.

However, they are faced with a team who has a habit of taking down mammoth teams. Throughout this playoffs, their opponent, the Denver Nuggets have been faced with elimination twice and each time they came back to claim the victory and each time against teams that were perceived to be astronomically better than them.

Matter of fact, their victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, junior brother to the Lakers, is one of the biggest offsets in NBA history. The Clippers who had a 3-1 victory over the Nuggets could not seal the deal and were defeated 4-3 in a 7 game series. It is the same story with the Utah Jazz, who had a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets and still lost 4-3.

The Los Angeles Lakers got a 3-1 lead last night against the Nuggets with their win, but as we’ve seen very recently, this sort of lead does not deter the Nuggets.

The Lakers no doubt are the favourites to win the series, but no one is counting the Nuggets just out yet. To put things into prospect, the NBA playoffs are played in a seven-game tournament, where two teams are pit against each other. The first team to win four out of the seven games advances to the next round and the other is eliminated.

So the Lakers need to win one more match to advance to the finals, while the Nuggets have to win three straight matches to advance. A terrible obstacle they have a talent for overcoming. For the Lakers, they have to nip this series in the bud, and not give the Nuggets a chance to get hot.