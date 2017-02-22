BBNaija: Biggie brings some Fear Factor into the house, Uriel is attracted to Kemen now? + more highlights

30 days into the game and housemates are now beginning to see that winning 25 million naira in a reality TV show competition comes with a measure of nastiness.

Biggie already announced to the housemates through former HoH Ese that this week’s theme is Fears, Phobias and Superstitions. So today, he made them go through the first task in keeping their weekly wager.

They started out by writing out their biggest secret, one they would never reveal to a fellow housemate on a piece of paper provided by Biggie. The box of secrets was taken away by one of the ninjas but that wasn’t all. Biggie had a bigger prank up his sleeves. Later in the day, he announced that he would reveal these best kept secrets if the housemates didn’t eat the plates of nastiest combination of meals he placed before them. TBoss was the first to resist, Biggie could reveal the secret for all she cared, there was no way she would eat from the disgusting food. The other housemates took turns in downing the meals as it was apparent they would rather eat and spew it all out later than have their secrets made known to the other housemates. It took an appeal from Kemen to Biggie to get TBoss a second chance at her plate of “yuckiness”, she ate in tears and pain and came through with her secret still safe with Biggie.

Look how they fared:

The Housemates will eat anything to keep their secrets safe #BBNaija #BBFearsPhobiasSuperstitions Watch here in full https://t.co/N0QOyyNAxD pic.twitter.com/yK1FHHSaHl — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) February 21, 2017

Also as part of a task called Fear of death, housemates have taken turns sitting in an isolation room wearing blindfolds and earplugs for one hour each. Viewers seem to be pleased with Kemen’s turn in isolation as he’s one housemate who has gained a reputation for gossiping.

Today though, he got some validation for his long-standing claim that Uriel is in love with him. For whatever reason she must have had, Uriel admitted to Kemen that she now finds him attractive as a man. But it comes as no surprise, we all Uriel is that housemates who tries to find her way into everyone’s brains. Who knows what she has planned for Kemen with this new confession?

Meanwhile, no housemate is up for eviction yet. Biggie says he will choose, who do you think it will be? Or maybe everyone will scale through the week?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments