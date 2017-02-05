Date of Pres. Buhari’s return unknown – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari was the only one who could release details of his health.

Adesina who spoke to Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, via the telephone urged Nigerians to pray for the president.

On the actual health condition of President Buhari, Adesina said the president alone could release his health status.

“I am sure it will get to a point when the President has to disclose the status of his health if it needs to be disclosed. If it’s something serious enough to disclose, I am sure he will disclose it,” he said.

“The President is the one who can release his own health status.

“The day he left, we still spoke. He didn’t tell me ‘this is my condition’. He told me he was going to rest and he would do medicals and that was included in the statement we released,” he added.

It will be recalled that earlier on Sunday Adesina had released a statement on the president’s behalf, where Buhari asked the National Assembly for an extension of his vacation.

When asked on a possible return date of the President, Adesina said, “If there was a date he would return, it would have been in that statement.

“But the issue now is (that) there is no vacuum in government. No lacuna because power has been transferred to the Vice President who is acting president.

“So, Mr President can take the time he desires and when his doctors give him a clean bill of health, he then can return home.”

