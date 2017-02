The ambassadorial screening on Tuesday of 46 nominees sent to the senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening was marred by power failure.

The light at Room 324, Senate New Building, venue of the screening, went off at exactly 12:13 pm.

- Advertisement -



The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which is conducting the exercise had to continue with the screening in darkness when light failed to come on.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments